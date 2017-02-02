Foggy Friday morning in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) It was a foggy Friday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 9 degrees Celsius, normal for the season’s average.

“The sky would remain clear during the day with moderate to shallow fog in the morning and evening. The visibility came down to 300 metres in several areas,” said an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 23 degrees Celsius.

Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at 23.2 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season’s average, while the minimum temperature settled at 8.6 degrees Celsius, season’s average.

–IANS

aks/in