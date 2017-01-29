Foggy Monday morning in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) It was a foggy Monday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 9 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season’s average.

“The sky will remain clear while shallow or moderate fog is likely in the morning,” an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) told IANS.

The visibility reduced to 300 meters in several parts of the city due to dense fog, the official said.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 22 degrees Celsius.

Sunday’s maximum temperature settled at 21.5 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season’s average. The minimum was recorded at 10.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average.

–IANS

