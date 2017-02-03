Foggy Saturday morning in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) It was a foggy Saturday morning here in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 11.9 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average.

“The sky would remain partly cloudy during the day with moderate to dense fog in the morning and evening. The visibility came down to 600 metres in several areas,” said an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 25 degrees Celsius.

According to the next 24 hours forecast by IMD, there may be light rains or drizzle here on Sunday.

Friday’s maximum temperature was recorded at 25.1 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average, while the minimum temperature settled at 9 degrees, the season’s average.

