Foggy Sunday morning in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) It was a foggy Sunday morning here in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 14 degrees Celsius, six notches above the season’s average.

“The sky would remain partly cloudy during the day with possibility of thunder lightning. The visibility due to fog reduced to 500 metres in several parts of the city,” said an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 23 degrees Celsius.

According to the next 24 hours forecast by IMD, there may be light rains or drizzle here.

Saturday’s maximum temperature was recorded at 23.2 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season’s average, while the minimum temperature settled at 11.9 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average.

–IANS

aks/ksk