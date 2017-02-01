Foggy Thursday morning in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) It was a foggy Thursday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 8.6 degrees Celsius, normal for the season’s average.

The Met has forecast the day to be partly cloudy.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 23 degrees Celsius.

“It was a foggy Thursday morning. The visibility came down to 200 metres,” said an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Humidity at 8.30 am was 95 per cent.

Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at 22.3 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature settled at 9.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average.

–IANS

