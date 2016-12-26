Foggy Tuesday morning in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) It was a foggy Tuesday morning here with the minimum temperature settling at 9.3 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average, the weather office said.

“The sky would remain clear in the day with moderate to dense fog in the morning,” an official of India Meteorological Department told IANS.

Maximum temperature was likely to hover around 23 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was likely to dip around 7 degrees Celsius.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 97 per cent. Visibility at Safdarjung was 400 metres, while that at Palam was 200 metres.

Monday’s maximum temperature settled around 22.8 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season’s average; while the minimum was recorded at 11 degrees Celsius – four notches above the season’s average.

–IANS

