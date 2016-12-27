Foggy Wednesday morning in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) It was a foggy Wednesday morning here with the minimum temperature settling at 7.5 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season’s average, the weather office said.

“The sky would remain partly cloudy with moderate to dense fog in the morning,” an official of India Meteorological Department (IMD) told IANS.

Maximum temperature was likely to hover around 23 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was likely to dip around 7 degrees Celsius.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 97 per cent. Visibility at Safdarjung was 400 metres, while that at Palam was 200 metres.

Tuesday’s maximum temperature settled around 23.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average; while the minimum was recorded at 9.3 degrees Celsius – four notches above the season’s average.

–IANS

aks/in