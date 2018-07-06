Follow London in offering disabled friendly access, HC tells DMRC

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to replicate London Transport Department’s steps to ensure hassle-free access to the differently abled to public transport.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C. Hari Shankar told the DMRC to see how authorities in London had ensured easy access to the differently abled to its metro and other stations.

Pointing out that in London step-free access to buses and cabs has been ensured, the court recommended use of wheelchair access and avoidance of stairs.

The court also directed the Delhi government to acquire low-floor buses from London, if not available elsewhere, irrespective of cost involved and said that such vehicles were also environment friendly.

The court was hearing a PIL by 29-year-old Nipun Malhotra for directions to make Delhi’s roads, government offices and public transport friendly to the differently abled.

The matter will come up for hearing on March 21.

–IANS

akk/tsb