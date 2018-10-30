Follow Patel on banning RSS, Rajeev Shukla tells BJP

Jaipur, Nov 1 (IANS) Congress spokesperson Rajeev Shukla on Thursday asked BJP to follow Sardar Patel’s “suggestion” of banning the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

“Patel wanted RSS declared an unlawful organisation; so let the BJP follow his suggestion,” Shukla said.

He said Congress has always shown respect for its veteran leader. “The BJP has spread rumours that Congress did not pay respect to Patel,” he added.

Shukla charged BJP with trying to control Hinduism. “This is obvious. When Congress President Rahul Gandhi visits temples, BJP leaders get disturbed. The BJP is cheating people in the name of god,” he said.

He said Congress will abide by the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya issue.

Shukla said Congress will fight elections on rising inflation, poor roads, scanty water supply, farmers’ loan, unemployment and rising atrocities on women.

–IANS

arc/prs