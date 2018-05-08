Follow your parents, grandparents’ lifestyle: Celebrity trainer

New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) Celebrity trainer Abaas Ali, who has worked with Bollywood personalities Shahid Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and Sonakshi Sinha, says a fitness conscious person should eat and sleep on time, apart from walking as much as possible — something “our parents and grandparents used to do”.

“Go back to where we all started. Add more functionality to have a healthy body. India, as an organic and active functional country, changed from good to bad in 20 years. Do what your parents and grandparents did. Sleep on time, wake up on time, eat your meals on time and dance in your comfort zone,” Ali told IANS via email.

Ali was a part of fitness festival Reebok UnRest, which happened in Mumbai last week, engaged participants with a range of sessions including CrossFit, Mixed Martial Arts, Parkour, Pilates and Zumba. Through UnRest, the brand will be establishing a platform to inspire, encourage and motivate FitGen to tap their limitless potential.

With almost 20 years of experience as a trainer, Ali feels proud that people are more fitness conscious now.

“People have started contributing more to fitness now. What have you done for your body today has become everyone’s question at the end of the day,” said the trainer who is also the the brand’s fitness ambassador.

So what are the tips that he wants to give to fitness enthusiasts?

“Do what works for you when it comes to fitness as everything depends on your body, your genetic, your culture and your lifestyle. Exercise for fitness and chose something which works for you,” he said.

