Fonda, Parton, Tomlin to reunite for ‘9 to 5’ sequel

Los Angeles, Aug 5 (IANS) Almost four decades after the 1980 workplace comedy “9 TO 5” opened, Jane Fonda says she and her co-stars Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton will be returning together for a sequel.

The classic film tells the story of three secretaries, played by Fonda, Tomlin and Parton, who get even with their sexist boss.

Fonda, 80, confirmed that she and Tomlin, 78, and Parton, 72, would all be returning to star in the new “9 to 5”, reports people.com.

“Right now, Dolly, Lily and I are all intending to be in it,” Fonda told reporters at a Television Critics Association panel for her HBO documentary “Jane Fonda in Five Acts”.

The original trio has stayed friends since working on the movie.

In 2017, they presented together at the Emmy Awards, and Fonda and Tomlin both star in Netflix sitcom Grace and Frankie, returning for its fifth season next year.

The sequel will have a modern twist.

The original dealt with themes of sexism and workplace harassment, topics with a renewed relevance in 2018 thanks to the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements.

“I’m sorry to say the situation is worse today,” Fonda said.

