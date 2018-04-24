Foodgrain production to be 284 MT in 2018-19: Government (Lead, Correcting Headline)

New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) Total food production in 2018-19 will be 283.7 million tonnes, including 113 million tonnes of rice, Union Agriculture Ministry said on Wednesday.

Owing to signs of normal and favourable monsoon, foodgarin production during the kharif season is expected to be 140.2 million tonnes while it would be about 142.5 million tonnes during the rabi season as per the tentative targets, Agriculture Commissioner S.K. Malhotra said at the Kharif Conference here.

Paddy production would be around 113 million tonnes in 2018-19 including 98 tonnes during Kharif season. The ministry has targeted 100 million tonnes of wheat production this year.

As per the targets, pulses production is expected to be 24 million tonnes while oilseeds production would be 36 million tonnes.

