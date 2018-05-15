Foodgrain production to be record 279.51 million tonnes: Government

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) The foodgrain production in the country this year will be a record 279.51 million tonnes, an increase of 4.4 million tonnes over last year, the Agriculture Ministry said in its third advance estimates released on Wednesday.

Last year, the foodgrain production was 275.11 million tonnes.

According to the estimates, wheat output would be 98.61 million tonnes while rice production figures are pegged at 111.52 million tonnes.

In addition, the country is expected to produce 30.64 million tonnes of oilseeds, 34.86 million tonnes of cotton bales (170 kg each) and 355.10 million tonnes of sugar cane.

