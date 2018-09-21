Foodpanda to deliver in 13 more Indian cities

Bengaluru, Sep 27 (IANS) Food delivery platform Foodpanda on Thursday announced the expansion of its services to 13 more Indian cities, taking its presence to a total of 20 cities across the country.

“We have launched our services in 13 cities including Jaipur, Chandigarh, Kanpur, Lucknow, Indore, Ahmedabad, Nashik, Nagpur, Mysuru, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Visakhapatnam and Coimbatore,” city-based online cab-aggregator Ola-owned Foodpanda said in a statement here.

Foodpanda has tied up with 3,000 restaurants and 5,000 delivery personnel across the 13 cities, and aims to have 15,000 more delivery persons working with it in the coming six months, the statement added.

The platform’s services have so far been present in seven cities — Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune. It claims to deliver about 3 lakh orders a day across these cities currently.

The company will explore opportunities to deliver its services to a wider pool of consumers across the 13 cities, said Foodpanda India’s Chief Executive Pranay Jivrajka in the statement.

“Foodpanda is also learning from Ola’s experience of building hyperlocal solutions to solve unique local challenges,” he added.

Founded in 2012, Germany’s Berlin-based Foodpanda is a global food delivery company present across 190 cities in 12 countries including Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Its India business was acquired by Ola in December 2017 for $200 million.

