Football legend Pirlo could play match for Aussie club

Sydney, Sep 13 (IANS) Star Italian midfielder Andrea Pirlo could take to the field next week for a semi final match in the Football Federation Australia competition, the FFA Cup, with local side Avondale FC confirming they are in advanced talks.

The club said that they approached Pirlo to play a one-off match when they face defending FFA Cup champions Sydney FC next Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Pirlo is one of the most successful players of the last decade, having won the FIFA World Cup with Italy in 2006, as well as two Champions League titles and six Serie A crowns.

The now semi-retired Italian is famous for his ability to create plays using superior ball skills, long passes and proficiency in reading a field.

In response to the news, Avondale winger Elvis Kamsoba said that “it would be something very special for us.”

“To be able to play with someone who has won a World Cup, played with the best players in the world — it’s something that doesn’t come around often.”

Kamsoba himself has been one of the stand-outs of this year’s FFA cup, impressing crowds and other players alike, but the 27 year old is unsure of how he will mesh with the Italian great.

“I hope he can read my runs,” Kamsoba said.

