For now, LMIFW promises glamour with social message (Curtain Raiser)

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) With beauty brand Lotus Make-Up as the new title sponsor for India Fashion Week 2019 (LMIFW), the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) is looking forward to an event which will celebrate beauty, glamour and fashion, but more importantly inclusivity with a grand finale themed around the Supreme Court’s verdict on Section 377.

The gala promises a stellar line-up of shows, designers, creative presentations and ideas. The four-day event will take place from Wednesday and will end on Saturday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.

The first day will see Aneeth Arora showcasing the ensembles of her label “pero” and there will be a display of several Australian emerging collection labels like ‘Cassandra Harper’ and ‘Romance was born’.

Australia’s High Commissioner to India Harinder Sidhu said fashion has a strong potential in the expanding trade and investment relationship between the two countries.

Also, in association with Nexa, ace designers like Ashish N. Soni, Rajesh Pratap Singh as well as Rahul Khanna and Rohit Gandhi will mark the end of the first day with the best of the fashion industry through their innovative and inclusive collaborations.

LMIFW’s second day is dedicated for designers like Jain Madaan, Vidhi Wadhwani, Shruti Sancheti, Wendell Rodricks and Pratima Pandey.

There will be Bollywood glamour too.

Miss Universe 1994 and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen will treat the audience by walking down the ramp for designers Bhumika & Jyoti.

Sushmita said: “It gives me immense pleasure to be associated with the duo and promote fashion that fulfils its duty towards the environment and yet creating something so unique and stylish.

“I hope more and more designers choose to experiment and exercise their creative freedom.”

On Day 3, the audience will witness the works of Abhi Singh, Diksha Khanna and Payal Pratap among others.

LMIFW will promote cultural exchange as popular Japanese designer Atsushi Nakashima, who has also showcased at Milan Fashion Week, will participate.

Nakashima said it was a great way to “promote and expand exchanges between the fashion industries of India and Japan”.

LMIFW promises to have its finale as the main highlight of the whole event as there is a ‘rainbow’ show in solidarity with the LGBTQ community.

Each designer will dress a model in an ensemble based on the ‘Rainbow’ theme, an emblem for the LGBTQ community which was originally created by San Francisco-based artist Gilbert Baker in 1978, using six stripes in red, orange, yellow, green, blue and violet, to represent diversity and peace.

“This was a victory of choice, dignity and privacy, a fundamental right and we are delighted that our title sponsor Lotus Make-Up supports this as a grand finale show,” said FDCI President Sunil Sethi.

Designers like Amita Gupta, Karishma Deepa Sondhi, Sahil Aneja, Pawan Sachdeva and Swati Vijaivargie are some of the names showcasing on the last day.

