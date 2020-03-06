For the love of whiskey

New Delhi, March 12 (IANSlife) Water, air and malted barley, the trinity expertly crafted to make a Glenfiddich whisky, say the century-old distillery about its offerings. If you are a whiskey connoisseur, no wonder you have worshipped Glenfiddich, one of the world’s best selling brands from Scotland. Angad Singh Gandhi, India Brand Ambassador, Glenfiddich shares the recipe of the classic Glenfiddich High Ball.

The 12-Year-Old Highball brings together fresh pear and single malt Scotch — a surprisingly perfect pair! Read on to know more about the recipe:

Glenfiddich 12-Year-Old Highball

Ingredients:

* 1 part Glenfiddich 12

* 3 parts good quality soda water

* Pear slice

* Lemon slice

Instructions:

* Combine all ingredients in a Highball glass, packed with cubed ice

* Garnish with lemon and pear garnish.

* Ready to serve

