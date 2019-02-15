Foreign Secretary meets P-5 envoys, underlines Pakistan’s role in Pulwama attack

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) India on Friday started the process to isolate Pakistan internationally in the wake of Pulwama attack with

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale meeting at least two dozen envoys in the national Capital, including those from the P-5 nations, sources said.

India also summoned Pakistan High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood earlier in the day and made a strong demarche over its continued support to terrorist outfits such as Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) which has claimed responsibility for the Thursday’s deadly attack on CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulawama that left at least 49 troopers dead and many others injured.

According to sources, the Foreign Secretary met around 25 ambassadors, including the P-5, all South Asian countries and other important partners like Japan, Germany, Korea and others.

P-5 refers to US, Russia, China, France and United Kingdom – which are permanent members of the UN Security Council.

During his meetings with the foreign envoys, Gokhale highlighted the role played by Pakistan in using terrorism as an instrument of its state policy.

“All the heads of missions were left in no doubt about the role played by Pakistan-based and supported JeM in the terrorist attack and our demand that Pakistan ceases forthwith all support and financing to terror groups operating from areas under their contro”, said a source.

