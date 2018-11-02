Forensic lab inaugurated in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Nov 2 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police O.P. Singh on Friday inaugurated a forensic laboratory in Niwari town in Ghaziabad district.

Speaking on this occasion, Singh said with this lab the state was equipped with five forensic labs after Lucknow, Agra, Varanasi and Moradabad.

Being built at a cost of Rs 64 crore, its sanctioned strength of scientists would be 174.

The police of western Uttar Pradesh districts – Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Noida, Shamli and Bulandshahr – will benefit from the lab.

