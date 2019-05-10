Form strong government again: Amit Shah

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Sunday appealed to voters to vote in large numbers to help form a “strong government again”.

The current BJP government at the Centre has made the country proud and freed it from the politics of “dynasty” and “appeasement”, he said on Twitter as polling went on in 59 Lok Sabha constituencies across seven states.

Shah added that every single vote had transformed India from being a terror-stricken country to one that enemies were now scared of.

This is the sixth and penultimate round of the seven-phase electoral exercise.

