Formalin controversy: No officer to examine quality of fish, says Goa Minister

Panaji, July 19 (IANS) The Goa Fisheries Department does not have a single technical officer to examine the quality of fish sold in the state, Fisheries Minister Vinoda Paliencar told the Goa Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

“The Department does not have a technical officer to look after the quality of fish. However, any complaint received shall be reported to the Food and Drugs Administration Department,” Paliencar said in response to a question by Congress MLA Aleixo Reginaldo.

His response comes a day after Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar imposed a temporary ban on import of fish from neighbouring states into Goa over reports of use of formalin, a powerful disinfectant, to preserve fish.

The Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly Pramod Sawant on Thursday was forced to adjourn the proceedings on the first day of the monsoon session over the issue of formalin in fish.

In response to a question from Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar, Paliencar said that his Ministry had no details of the quantum of fish imported by Goa from other states.

–IANS

