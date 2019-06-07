Formalin-laced fish: Goa Health Minister junks Congress charge

Panaji, June 10 (IANS) Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Monday rubbished the opposition Congress’ charge that formalin, a carcinogenic cadaver preservative, was still being used to preserve fish sold in the state.

In a raid carried out at a South Goa fish market last July, a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) team found traces of formalin in fish being sold there.

The revelation triggered a controversy following which the state government assured that efforts would be made to check fish imported into Goa from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. However, the Opposition claims that very little has actually been done in this regard.

State Congress President Girish Chodankar on Sunday quoted a private laboratory’s test report to allege that fish, especially mackerel, sold in Goan markets was again found to contain 2 ppm traces of formalin.

Rebutting the charge, Rane told reporters that the Congress was trying to trigger a controversy out of a non-issue and questioned the credentials of the Congress leaders who made the allegation.

“Yesterday’s press conference was rubbish. They are not scientists. Girish Chodankar is not a scientist, he is a teacher. He should go back to teaching because he has lost miserably,” Rane said.

“There is no need to panic. The Congress is only playing politics out of nothing. Let them tell me which lab conducted the test and how…” the Minister added.

–IANS

maya/rtp