Formalin-laced fishes seized in Nagaland

Kohima, June 25 (IANS) Municipal authorities in Nagaland on Monday seized formalin-laced fishes, an official said.

The fishes weighing more than 5,280 kg, which were imported from Andhra Pradesh, were seized by the Kohima Municipal Council and later dumped at the municipal dumping ground, an official said.

Food Safety Commissioner, Himato Zhimomi had last week prohibited storage, distribution and sale of fresh fish products, including Crustaceans, treated with formalin or other forms of preservatives in Nagaland for a period of three months or till corrective measures are taken.

“And those found violating the order will be imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh with imprisonment under Section 59 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006,” Zhimomi warned.

He said fish vendors are selling fresh fish products, including Crustaceans, in the state treated with formalin, which is highly toxic and injurious to health.

Distribution, storage and sale of fresh fish products treated with formalin or other forms of preservatives is considered “unsafe” under Section 3(1)(zz)(v) of Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, Zhimomi said.

–IANS

