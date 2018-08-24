Former AG Amar Patnaik joins BJD

Bhubaneswar, Aug 29 (IANS) Former Odisha Accountant General Amar Patnaik joined the ruling Biju Janta Dal (BJD) here on Wednesday.

Patnaik joined the party in the presence of Odisha Chief Minister and BJD President Naveen Patnaik at the Naveen Niwas here.

Soon after, Patnaik was appointed the head of the BJD’s IT cell.

“Amar Patnaik has a very rich experience on working in many states. His joining the BJD will certainly strengthen the party. I welcome him. He will be the head of the IT wing in the BJD,” said the Chief Minister.

“I strongly believe that under the able leadership of Naveen Patnaik, Odisha can turn into a number one state,” Patnaik said.

