Former BJD MP joins BJP in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, May 9 (IANS) Former Koraput MP Jayaram Pangi — suspended from the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in March for alleged anti-party activities — joined the BJP here on Tuesday.

Pangi and hundreds of his supporters joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other senior party leaders.

“I have not set any terms and conditions before joining. It is the party only which can decide my position,” said the tribal leader.

Reacting to his suspension by the BJD, Pangi said: “I was a disciplined worker in the BJD and never indulged in anti-party activities. I wonder why I was suspended.”

The Koraput leader said the BJD is going against the ideology of Biju Patnaik, a former Chief Minister and father of BJD President and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

“The BJD did not take 40 seconds to spoil my efforts of 40 years to oust me,” Pangi said.

Union Minister Pradhan said Pangi’s joining the BJP will boost the party in the tribal- dominated areas of Odisha.

Meanwhile, BJD MP Baijayant Panda indirectly blamed the party leadership after Pangi and others joined the BJP. He said resentment is brewing in the party as several districts remained unrepresented in the recent ministry reshuffle.

“One gone yesterday, another today. Yet when I cautioned last week, (I) was contradicted. Now large sections unrepresented, resentment everywhere,” tweeted Panda.

Amar Nayak, a youth BJD leader from Jajpur district, had joined the BJP on Monday.

–IANS

