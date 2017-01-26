Former Brazil midfielder Elias set for Sporting exit

Rio de Janeiro, Jan 26 (IANS) Former Brazilian footballer Elias is set to join Atletico Mineiro after falling out of favour at Sporting Lisbon.

The Portuguese outfit will receive 2.5 million euros ($2,68,5000) for the deal, which is expected to be confirmed within days, according to ESPN Brasil, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

Elias has managed just six appearances for Sporting after joining the club from Corinthians in August.

Atletico are understood to have beaten off interest from a host of other clubs in Brazil and China.

The 31-year-old has been capped 35 times for Brazil since his international debut in 2010.

–IANS

