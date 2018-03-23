Former Brazil striker Fred suffers knee injury

Rio de Janeiro, March 26 (IANS) Former Brazil striker Fred could be sidelined for the rest of 2018 after suffering a knee injury while playing for his club Cruzeiro on Sunday.

The 34-year-old’s right knee buckled in the first half of Cruzeiro’s 2-1 victory over Tupi in the semi-finals of the Minas Gerais state championship, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to Globo Esporte, club officials confirmed that Fred ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament, an injury that requires surgery and at least six months of rehabilitation.

Cruzeiro coach Mano Menezes said medical staff would conduct further examinations on Monday before providing a prognosis.

“We are going to wait until tomorrow, which is the normal course of action for this type of injury,” Menezes said on Sunday.

Fred was making his first appearance since recovering from a calf injury last month. He has scored just once in nine matches for Cruzeiro since joining the club from Atletico Mineiro in January.

–IANS

ajb/bg