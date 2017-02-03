Former CBI Director Joginder Singh passes away

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Former CBI Director Joginder Singh passed away here on Friday after a prolonged illness. He was 77.

Singh, who was selected for the Indian Police Service at the age of 20, served as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chief between 1996 and 1997.

The cremation will be held on Saturday afternoon at the Lodhi Crematorium in New Delhi.

Before joining the CBI, he remained Superintendent of Police in Bihar, Deputy Inspector General and Inspector General in Karnataka, Director of Youth Services in Karnataka, Special Home Secretary to the government of Karnataka, Director in Ministry of Commerce, Director General in Narcotics Control Bureau, Director General in Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Special Secretary in the Home Ministry among other postings.

He also served as Inspector General in the Central Reserve Police Force, and led a number of delegations to the UK, USA, Germany, France, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, Iran, UAE, Hong Kong and Switzerland on behalf of the government.

Singh also authored books like ‘Make a Way Where There is None’, ’50 Days to Top’, ‘Inside CBI’, ‘Some Untold Tales’, ‘Without Fear and Favour’ and ‘Inside India’.

Singh wrote articles, features and columns on terrorism, corruption, good governance etc. in national dailies in different languages.

