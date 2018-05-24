Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi on life support

Gurugram, May 30 (IANS) Former Chief Minister of Chattisgarh Ajit Jogi is on life support and his condition is stable, senior doctors said at Medanta hospital in Gurugram of Haryana.

The former IAS officer and first Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh was brought to Medanta hospital by an air ambulance on Wednesday after being diagnosed with pneumonia.

Earlier, the 72-year-old Chhattisgarh Janata Congress party chief was undergoing treatment at a Raipur hospital.

“Jogi’s condition is stable and he is on ventilator support. The next bulletin will be shared at 10 a.m. on Thursday,” Senior Medical Superintendent Dr. A.K. Dubey told IANS.

Jogi is being treated by a team of doctors led by Yatin Mehta.

–IANS

