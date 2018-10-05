Former Chinese Interpol chief took bribe, being probed: Beijing

Beijing, Oct 8 (IANS) China’s Meng Hongwei, who has resigned as the Interpol chief, is being probed for corruption, Beijing said on Monday.

Meng last week had gone missing after he left France for China. The French government has opened a probe into it.

“The investigation against Meng Hongwei taking bribes and suspected violations of law is very timely, absolutely correct and rather wise,” China’s Ministry of Public Security said in a statement.

Meng, who is also the Vice Minister of the Ministry of Public Security, on Sunday resigned as the Interpol chief.

Meng, elected head of the international policing agency, is the latest top official in China to be probed for graft in an anti-corruption movement launched by Chinese President Jinping.

–IANS

gsh/mr