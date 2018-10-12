Former Chinese military chief expelled from CPC

Beijing, Oct 16 (IANS) China’s ruling Communist Party (CPC) has expelled former military chief General Fang Fenghui from the party and his case has been transferred to a military court over graft accusations, the military announced on Tuesday.

Fang was a former member of China’s Central Military Commission (CMC) and former chief of staff of the CMC Joint Staff Department.

His expulsion from the CPC was approved by the party’s Central Committee, while the CMC had already expelled him from the People’s Liberation Army and stripped him of his rank of general, according to a CMC statement cited by Xinhua news agency.

“Fang severely violated political discipline, the political code of conduct, the eight-point frugality code of the CPC Central Committee and the regulations and discipline of the military,” the statement read.

He was suspected of offering and taking bribes and possessing a large amount of property from unidentified sources, which were “extremely serious violations involving a huge amount of assets and had caused an extremely bad influence”, the CMC said.

Neither loyal nor honest to the CPC, Fang was found to “have been duplicitous, disintegrated politically and grown greedy economically, severely damaging the Party’s cause and the image of the military,” according to the statement.

The statement said that the investigation into Fang’s case had concluded and the case will be transferred to a judiciary committee for prosecution.

–IANS

soni/sed