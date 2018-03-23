Former Disney Channel star joins White House press team

Los Angeles, March 28 (IANS) Caroline Sunshine, best known for her role in the Disney Channel show “Shake It Up”, will start her new role as a member of the White Houses press team.

This is not Sunshine’s first time serving in the White House. She was previously an intern, reported CNN.

“Caroline Sunshine was a White House intern. In college, she was involved with the American Enterprise Institute and an active member of her school’s Model United Nations team,” White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said in a statement.

“Prior to her internship at the White House, Carolina (Sunshine) interned for the Office of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the College Republican National Committee and the California Republican Party,” added the statement.

Sunshine has also acted in the film “Marmaduke” opposite Owen Wilson and Emma Stone. She most recently starred in the 2017 Lifetime film, “Mommy, I Didn’t Do It”.

