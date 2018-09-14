Former England keeper Foster retires from all forms of cricket

London, Sep 15 (IANS) Former England wicket-keeper James Foster has announced his decision to retire from all forms of cricket at the end of the ongoing season, after Essex decided not to renew his contract.

According to a statement by the International Cricket Council (ICC), Foster, 38, played seven Tests, 11 one-day internationals and five Twenty20 Internationals for England between 2001 and 2009, and last turned out in national colours during the ICC World Twenty20 2009.

He could not create a big impact at the Test level, with 226 runs at 25.11, but has a healthy first-class record of 13,761 runs at 36.69 from 289 matches.

He accounted for 839 catches and 62 stumpings in the first-class game in addition to 246 catches and 65 stumpings in List A and 79 catches and 47 stumpings in T20s.

Foster now wants to pursue a career in coaching.

“I have really enjoyed my 19 years as a professional cricketer and it is with great sadness that I will no longer be an Essex player,” Foster wrote in an open letter on the county’s website.

“It has been a real privilege to play for my home county and I am extremely proud to have represented England,” he added.

–IANS

tri/bg