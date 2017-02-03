Former first couple arrive at Washington home after vacation

Washington, Feb 4 (IANS) Former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle have arrived back at their residence here after a short vacation on a private island, media reports said.

The former first couple have now returned to their nine-bedroom, $4.3 million home in the elite Kalorama neighbourhood — which is just two blocks from Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s new $5.5 million pad, Daily Mail online reported.

They flew out of Virgin billionaire Richard Branson’s private island on Thursday, after ten days in the Virgin Islands – with no children and no work obligations.

The former leader of the free world has remained almost silent about his successor after nearly two full weeks.

But on Monday the former President released a statement through a spokesperson, rather than directly through his Twitter account, in response to Trump’s travel ban.

‘President Obama is heartened by the level of engagement taking place in communities around the country,’ according to a statement released by his post-presidential office.

