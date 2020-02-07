Former footballers to play charity match in Kolkata for Dhanarajan

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) Former international players will play a charity match in Kolkata to help Radhakrishnan Dhanarajan’s family. Dhanarajan, a former Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting professional died of a sudden cardiac arrest on December 29 while playing in an All India Sevens tournament at Perinthalmanna in Malappuram district of Kerala.

Arnab Mondal, Mehtab Hossain, Rahim Nabi, Denson Devadas and several other members of Player’s Forum, along with Indian Football Association (IFA) and Income Tax Recreation Club have decided to organise the charity match at the Mohammedan Sporting ground on February 19.

The entire gate revenue will be handed over to Dhanarajan’s family. “Obviously, we can’t get Dhanarajan back to his family. But, this is what we can do from our end. He played in the Kolkata Maidan for long and the football-loving crowd of Bengal will never forget him. It’s the time to show your support for him, for football,” former India captain Arnab Mondal stated on the sidelines of an event in Kolkata, where the charity match was officially announced.

Previously, Gokulam Kerala FC had donated Rs5.6 lakh, the entire ticket sales from their I-League match against Churchill Brothers FC Goa on January 26 to the late footballer’s family.

India skipper Sunil Chhetri, Amrinder Singh, Sandesh Jhingan and living legend IM Vijayan had bought a bulk number of tickets to serve the cause.

“It’s a small step which we can take. It’s a collaborative effort which would probably help his family to some extent. One of our fellow players was affected by cancer and we tried to help him as well. It’s our moral responsibility and we look forward to lending a hand to anyone whoever needs it,” midfielder Mehtab Hossain opined.

