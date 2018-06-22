Former Goa Home Minister’s son grilled in drug probe

Panaji, June 29 (IANS) Roy Naik, son of former Goa Home Minister and current Congress MLA Ravi Naik, was grilled for an hour and a half by Crime Branch officials on Friday in connection with a police-politician drug mafia nexus probe.

Roy Naik, who was appointed officer on special duty (OSD) in the Ravi Naik-led Home Ministry during the last Congress-led alliance government from 2007-2012, features in a 2013 legislative committee report and is accused of having alleged links to the drug trade in Goa.

“Roy Naik was questioned based on the findings of the legislative committee report which was tabled in the state legislative assembly in 2013. If need be, we will be calling him again, along with others whose names are mentioned in the report,” a Goa Police Crime Branch official familiar with the probe said.

Roy Naik refused to respond to questions from journalists as he exited the Crime Branch office near Panaji, following his questioning which lasted for nearly 90 minutes.

The legislative committee report which was authored by a team of legislators headed by now former Nuvem MLA Francisco Pacheco, was tabled in the state legislative assembly in 2013 and indicted former Home Minister Ravi Naik in the then Congress-led coalition government and his son Roy for their alleged links to the Israeli drug mafia operating in Goa.

The same report had also alleged that now former state DGP Kishen Kumar was the “kingpin” as far as providing police protection to the drug mafia was concerned.

