Former Goa RSS chief starts ‘jhola’ campaign

Panaji, May 3 (IANS) In a unique initiative, former Goa RSS chief Subhash Velingkar on Friday, started a ‘jhola’ campaign ahead of the May 19 Panaji bypoll, through which, the RSS leader, along with other leaders and workers of his regional party, Goa Suraksha Manch, will “seek alms” as contribution for the ongoing election campaign.

The campaign started on Friday at the residence of Goa’s first Chief Minister late Dayanand Bandodkar in Panaji, during which Yatin Kakodkar, the grandson of the first CM, contributed a cheque to the Goa Suraksha Manch’s election campaign.

“We urge people of Goa to contribute a minimum of Re 1 to the Goa Suraksha Manch campaign. The ‘bhiksha’ will help us to sustain the campaign for the upcoming bypoll in Panaji,” Velingkar said.

The former Goa RSS chief mentors the Manch and has taken on the Bharatiya Janata Party over failed promises made by late Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who Velingkar has also accused of corruption.

Over two decades as the state RSS chief, Velingkar is credited to have groomed top BJP leaders including former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik, former Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar and several others.

Velingkar, who makes his electoral debut on May 19 takes on Sidharth Kuncalienkar of the Congress, Atanasio Monserrate of the Congress and Valmiki Naik of the Aam Aadmi Party for the Panaji bypoll.

