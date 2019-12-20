Former HRD secretary condemns JNU violence, demands action

New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) Former Union Human Resource Development Secretary R. Subrahmanyam condemned the unseen violence which erupted in the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday as several masked individuals, both male and female, thrashed students, including girls, and teachers inside the varsity campus with wooden and metal rods.

“#JNUViolence completely unacceptable and shameful. I condemn the violence is no uncertain terms and demand immediate action against the hooligans,” he tweeted.

Subrahmanyam was transferred to the Social Justice Ministry from the HRD ministry, allegedly over his position on the JNU student protests against the fee hike.

His transfer came a day before he was expected to officially endorse JNUSU’s opinion on the face-off.

After the violence erupted in the JNU, the two office-bearers of the Jawaharal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU), including President Aishe Ghosh received severe injuries.

JNUSU Vice President Saket Moon also accused the ABVP of leading the attack, which was bolstered by outsiders.

–IANS

rag/rt/vd