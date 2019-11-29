Former IT honcho’s daughter launches 5 star hotel in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 3 (IANS) Unlike her father S.D.Shibhulal who was the co-founder of Infosys, his daughter Shruthi Shibhulal has strengthened her presence in the hospitality industry when on Tuesday, she launched their new 5 star hotel O by Tamara, in the capital city.

Speaking to the media here, Shruthi said for many years she was addicted to the hospitality industry.

“I first launched my venture in this industry in 2009 in Bangalore and have started loving it. If you don’t love it, you won’t succeed and I am addicted to this industry,” said Shruthi, CEO and director Tamara Leisure Experiences Pvt Ltd.

The five star rated hotel located near the international airport here has 152 state-of-the-art rooms.

“We are soon opening our next property at Alappuzha and then another one in Kannur. In all we plan to invest Rs 300 crores in the hospitality industry in Kerala,” added Shruthi.

They have three properties in Germany and by 2025 their group plans to have 1000 rooms.

Shibulal stepped down from the post of CEO and MD of Infosys in 2014.

–IANS

