Former Liberal Raj Grewal opts to gamble on politics

In a Facebook post last Friday evening, former Liberal MP Raj Grewal said the last two months has been a challenging time, but also a period of immense personal growth.

However, he is staying on as the member of Parliament for Brampton East.

Last November, Grewal announced he was taking a leave to deal with what he called a compulsive gambling problem that caused him to rack up millions of dollars in debt.

At the time he promised to make a final decision on his political future before Parliament resumed in 2019.

Grewal says he has since paid back his debts and that every loan he took from family and friends is transparent and traceable.

In his Facebook post he says: “Over the past two months, I have taken some time away to focus on my health and receive appropriate treatment. Despite being a challenging time, it has been a period of immense personal growth; an opportunity to learn from my mistakes; and a needed pause to gain clarity on my political future. Throughout this time, I also received countless calls and messages from constituents offering their support and encouraging me to continue to serve.

It is for these reasons that I have decided to remain as the Member of Parliament for Brampton East.”

He now sits as an Independent MP.

In addition to personal growth, it is also clear that politics has grown on him and having tasted its potency he doesn’t want to let it slip away. -CINEWS