Former LS Speaker Somnath Chatterjee dies at 89

Kolkata, Aug 13 (IANS) Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee died here on Monday at a private clinic following a cardiac arrest and prolonged illness, nursing home sources said. He was 89.

“He died at 8.15 a.m.,” Bellevue Clinic CEO Pradip Tondon told IANS.

Chatterjee was critical following the heart attack he suffered on Sunday. He was also suffering from a kidney-related ailment and was admitted to the clinic in a critical condition on August 7.

