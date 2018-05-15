Former Malaysian Deputy PM Anwar Ibrahim released

Kuala Lumpur, May 16 (IANS) Anwar Ibrahim, former Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister jailed for sodomy, was released on Wednesday after newly elected Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad helped arrange a full pardon for him.

Anwar, 70, headed for the royal palace to meet the King after the pardon came through, Xinhua news agency reported.

He emerged from Cheras rehabilitation hospital here where he was serving his sentence after an operation on his shoulder.

Once seen as a potential future leader, he had been jailed on charges of sodomy and corruption after falling out with the government.

Mahathir has promised to step aside for Anwar to become Prime Minister within two years.

–IANS

