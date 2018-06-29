Former MP and Jodhpur royal Krishna Kumari dead

Jaipur, July 4 (IANS) Former Jodhpur MP Krishna Kumari, of the Congress, has died following a heart attack, She was 92.

According to informed sources, the dowager maharani of the erstwhile princely state of Jodhpur was admitted to a hospital on Sunday after she suffered a heart attack. However, on Monday night, she again had second heart attack following which many of her organs stopped functioning.

A pall of gloom descended in Jodhpur and surroundings as the news the of demise of the former “Rajmata” spread around.

Wife of Marwar’s former maharaja Hanwant Singh, she is survived by three children, Chandresh Kumari, Shailesh Kumari and Gaj Singh.

Her last rites were performed later on Tuesday.

Her last journey started from Umaid Bhavan and culminated at newly constructed crematorium for royal family members at Jaswant Thada. Her last rites were performed by her son Gaj Singh. A huge crowd gathered outside Ummed Bhavan to pay last tributes to her, while a large number of lined both sides of the road to pay their final tributes.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat reached Jodhpur by a special plane to pay tributes on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Others present on the occasion included former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who had also condoled her death earlier and others.

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje also reached Umaid Bhavan to extend her condolence to the bereaved family.

Rajasthan BJP President Madan Lal Saini also expressed his condolences on her demise.

