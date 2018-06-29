Former Navy chief J.G. Nadkarni dead

Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) Former Indian Navy chief, Admiral Jayant Ganpat Nadkarni passed away here on Monday, an official spokesperson said. He was 86.

Nadkarni, the 14th Chief of Naval Staff (December 1987 – November 1990), breathed his last at the naval hospital here, INHS Asvini.

A widower, he is survived by two sons including one who is a Rear Admiral in the Indian Navy.

Settled in Pune post-retirement, he was an avid maritime historian and was a founding member of the Maritime History Society.

His wife, Vimal Nadkarni, had died in late 2016.

–IANS

