Former NDP minister working on plan to shut out Uber from BC

There are media reports suggesting that former NDP minister Moe Sihota is behind a move by the Vancouver taxi association to set up its own ride-for-hire Kater app and keep ride-hailing apps like Uber out of the province.

Sihota introduced the association to Surrey businessman Monty Sikka to develop Kater, with 20 per cent of the profits remaining with taxi firms.

They are hoping the government will give them a six-month window to run a pilot project.

There is widespread fear that Uber and the other ride-hailing apps would wreck the taxi industry.

The plan calls for the licensing of 200 “Kater Cabs,” which would operate like Uber cars.

The Ridesharing Now for BC group is reacting angrily. -CINEWS