Former Nepal PM to visit India

Kathmandu, Sep 5 (IANS) Former Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal aka Prachanda, Co-Chair of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP), is embarking on a three-day official visit to India from Thursday.

He will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj among others.

“My visit to India and China are focussed on improving bilateral ties for gaining development and prosperity,” he said.

After returning from India, Prachanda will visit China from September 15.

“We need strong support and cooperation of our neighbours for our development endeavours. To make a conducive environment for this, I am visiting India and China,” he said.

After the merger of the CPN-UML and CPN (Maoist), Prachanda is sharing the post of party Chairmanship with another co-chair and Prime Minister K.P. Oli. He aims to become the Prime Minister after Oli completes the tenure.

