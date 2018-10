New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Vikramaditya Singh on Thursday formally joined the Congress.

Singh, the son of former Union Minister and Congress leader Karan Singh, joined the party in the presence of Congress General Secretaries Ambika Soni and Ghulam Nabi Azad.

A former member of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council, Singh had in October 2017 quit the Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP.

–IANS

