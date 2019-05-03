Former President Zail Singh’s son-in-law joins BJP

New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) Former President late Giani Zail Singh’s son-in-law and ex-Punjab bureaucrat S.S. Channy joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday.

Channy joined the BJP here in the presence of Union Minister and senior party leader Nitin Gadkari.

A claimant for the Akali Dal ticket from Ludhiana city, Channy served as the Chief Information Commissioner of Punjab from September 2014 to May 2019.

Channy held various important positions in Punjab, including Principal Secretary (Home), NRI Affairs, Financial Commissioner (Appeals), Managing Director of the state-run Markfed and Deputy Commissioner of Ludhiana.

–IANS

vg/arm