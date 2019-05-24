Former SP MP found dead inside his UP home

Bulandshahr, May 28 (IANS) Former Samajwadi Party MP Kamlesh Balmiki was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Khurja in Bulandshahr, police said.

Prima facie it appeared to be a case of poisoning but the details would be known only after the post mortem report comes in, Khurja circle officer Gopal Singh told reporters.

According to the police, they had received a call late on Monday afternoon from the former MP’s nephew Lalit Balmiki, who informed that his uncle was lying dead inside his room.

“His cousins had come down to check on him after he did not revert their calls. They had to force themselves through the first two doors, bolted from inside, before they could enter the room where Balmiki was lying dead,” said Manish Mishra, Bulandshahr Superintendent of Police.

The police official said that the house was bolted from inside. It was somehow opened by four members of the family. The iron gate of the room, where Balmiki’s body was found, was also locked from inside and the family members had to open that as well.

Balmiki, 52, had won from the Bulandshahr parliamentary constituency in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections.

–IANS

amita/in