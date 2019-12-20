Former Union Minister, BJP leaders detained in Chennai

Chennai, Jan 1 (IANS) Former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, senior BJP leader La Ganesan, party national Secretary H. Raja, and former state party chief C.P. Radhakrishnan were detained here on Wednesday during their protest.

They were protesting near Gandhi statue on Marina beach demanding the arrest of Congress leader Nellai Kannan for allegedly instigating Muslims to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

On Tuesday, Raja had said that the BJP will hold sit in protest at Marina beach to demand the arrest of Kannan.

The Tirunelvelli police has file a case against Kannan for his provocative speech on a complaint from a local BJP leader.

At an event organised by the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) on Saturday, Kannan had said that he was puzzled why the Muslims have not yet killed Modi and Shah.

He had also made critical comments against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K.Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and others.

Meanwhile, Kannan has got admitted into a hospital complaining of ill health.

